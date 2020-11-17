Cyberpunk 2077: PS4 version has 2 blu-ray discs

The Cyberpunk 2077 edition for PlayStation 4 will come with 2 blu-ray discs. The information was revealed in images leaked by a Reddit user last Monday (16).

In addition to the cover detail, the person released a photo of the back cover of the CD Projekt Red title. Highlighted, it brings the information that at least 70 GB of free space will be needed to install the game.

2-disc games are a trend in AAA titles at the end of this generation. Thus, the first blu-ray brings the installation content, while the second is used to run the game. The same happened with Final Fantasy VII Remake and The Last of Us 2.

On the other hand, as a Reddit user commented, each blu-ray disc can store up to 50 GB of data. As Cyberpunk 2077 will use 70 GB for the installation, possibly the content is divided between the two media.

It is worth remembering that CD Projekt Red is working on a bug fix patch. This is likely to be one of the updates on the first day of the game’s release. Therefore, the recommendation is to separate a good space on the PS4 HD.



