Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 details revealed!

As you know, one of the biggest reasons for the postponement of Cyberpunk 2077 was the performance problems experienced in older generation consoles. CD Projekt Red, which had trouble with PS4 and Xbox One S, decided to postpone the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 will come with 2 discs to PS4

Reddit user Mikeymorphin shared a visual of the back of the box for the PS4 version of Cyberpunk 2077. There are many details on the back cover of the box. The first thing that stands out is that the game is single player, requires a minimum of 70GB space, Dualshock 4 has vibration function, HD video output versions, these are 720p, 1080i and 1080p.

There are statements stating that it supports Remote Play and that it has an improvement for PS4 Pro. On the right side, there are expressions that are 18 years of age or older, have vulgar language, violence and sexual content. At the bottom, there is a sign that it contains 2 discs. The same situation happened in Red Dead Redemption 2. The discs will likely be split into playback and setup files.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on December 10 for PS4, PS4 PRO, PS5, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Stadia and PC.



