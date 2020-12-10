Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 and Xbox One performance!

Cyberpunk 2077 works poorly on PS4 and Xbox One. The unexpected results from a game developed for 8 years, especially PS4 and Xbox One owners are quite angry with this situation, the game falls down to 15 FPS in places.

Tom Morgan of Digital Foundry shares PS4 test images of the game with Eurogamer, and the results are really bad. In some places, there is a decrease of up to 15 FPS. It should also be noted that the optimization of the game is troublesome on almost all platforms. Xbox One users also experience the same problems on PS4. Even the new generation consoles have some problems. Some twitter users criticized this situation in an entertaining way. It should also be noted that the number of players who pre-ordered Cyberpunk 2077 was announced as 8 Million, and a certain portion of these 8 Million players suffer from bad optimization in the game.

The funny tweets shared about Cyberpunk 2077 are as follows:

Damn, Cyberpunk 2077 on base PS4 and Xbox One looks great pic.twitter.com/TCaUkDJGDc — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) December 10, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 – Xbox One pic.twitter.com/LsrGRTyXvO — XYZ (@LifestyleUk1) December 9, 2020

CD Projekt Red has outdone themselves. They somehow got #Cyberpunk2077 to run on my base PS4. It looks great! pic.twitter.com/TwnCXwZTI1 — Akbar (@Arabman06725603) December 10, 2020

This is Cyberpunk 2077 – PS4 version 1.00. Resolution is literally below 720p and the game takes 20 seconds to load in textures. Inexcusable. Unfathomable. Unplayable. pic.twitter.com/gdApyfmgAi — GIRL RIFLE (@girlrifle) December 10, 2020

Along with the mouse image that Girl Rifle shared in her tweet, “This is Cyberpunk 2077, version 1.00 on PS4. The resolution is literally under 720p and the game’s textures take 20 seconds to load. Unforgivable. Incomprehensible. It cannot be played. ” gave a reaction in the form. CD Projekt Red’s business is just getting started and needs to improve the optimization in the game by bringing new updates quickly in the coming weeks.



