Cyberpunk 2077: problems cause memes on the internet

Cyberpunk 2077 was released last Thursday (10) for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC. However, in the console versions, the game has been presenting a series of problems, causing the internet to be flooded with complaints and, of course, many memes.

The unusual moments range from jokes questioning the ability of last generation consoles to run the game, to scenes taken from the gameplay itself. The problems are so great that the game’s producer, CD Projekt Red, issued an official statement in which it promises to resolve all these bugs very soon.

The game was a success in pre-sales, reaching the mark of 8 million units sold in advance. You can check out the full review of Cyberpunk 2077 here on Voxel.



