Cyberpunk 2077 was released this Thursday (10), but it hasn’t been pleasing many players. According to a series of reports on social networks, the game version for consoles (Xbox One and PS4) has been presenting a series of problems, such as crashes, dropped frames and NPCs with “buggy” behavior.

The main problems seem to be bugs and performance, which is far below expectations (with drops to 15 fps) and much more.