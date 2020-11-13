Cyberpunk 2077 presents a musical theme …

The theme of Run the Jewels is called No Save Point and names the actor, who in turn plays one of the game’s characters.

Cyberpunk 2077 will not be delayed any further. After the rumors circulated again, CD Projekt RED stepped out to deny that possibility. Meanwhile, the promotional campaign continues with news about the title. The curious news is that the song composed by Run the Jewels (No Save Point), makes specific mention of actor Keanu Reeves. The protagonist of John Wick, Matrix or Dracula plays Johnny Silverman in this science fiction production.

As PC Gamer has detected, the group has mentioned the interpreter in the lyrics of the song: “Cyberpunk holding a pump, Keanu Reeves, cyberarm under my sleeve”. This is a hip hop track with a very dystopian sounding base, in keeping with the nature of the project. For now, you can tune your ears and listen to the full song, which we offer below.

Why was it delayed?

Cyberpunk 2077 was scheduled for November, but CD Projekt RED announced that they needed more time to polish some aspects of the game. The reasons were revealed at the shareholders’ meeting at which the financial results were presented. Thus, one of the causes was that the current generation versions still needed a tune-up. The second reason is that the Poles wanted to secure a score of more than 90 on Metacritic.

This production will finally be launched on December 10 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC and Google Stadia. Although the game will work better in the new generation, it will be in 2021 when it truly takes advantage of the potential of the new consoles. Those who purchase the current generation version will have the possibility to update completely free, as long as they do so on the same family of consoles. Of course, if you have the disc version and you have an Xbox Series S or a PS5 without a reader, you will have to go through the box again.



