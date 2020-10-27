Cyberpunk 2077 Postponed Once Again

Cyberpunk 2077, the production of CD PROJEKT RED, which the game world was looking forward to, was postponed once again today and upset the players. However, CD PROJEKT RED’s decision caused many players to be angry.

Cyberpunk 2077, which the game world was eagerly waiting for, would meet the players on November 19, 2020. The game, which hosts a huge map and numerous possibilities in this map, normally met with us last April and we would be enjoying it now.

But, as you can imagine, the coronavirus also affected Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD PROJEKT RED, causing the game to be delayed. The game was postponed to September 17, 2020, and the players started to wait for this date with curiosity. But then the release date of the game was postponed to 19 November.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been postponed once again:

After this delay, there was no concern for a long time that Cyberpunk 2077 would be postponed further. Because CD PROJEKT RED, shortly before 19 November, speeded up the marketing of the game and shared a lot of exciting content. However, as we can see today, not everything is as expected.

Yes, Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed once again. In the posts made on social media accounts, the Cyberpunk 2077 team announced that the game was postponed for 21 more days. With the game postponed again, the release date of Cyberpunk 2077 has been updated to December 10, 2020.

In the announcement, the developers apologized to those waiting for the game. In the announcement, he stated that the biggest challenge right now is bringing the game to the current generation, next generation and PC at the same time. This meant that the Cyberpunk 2077 team tested 9 different versions. Of course, whatever the excuse was, the players expressed their anger over the new postponement decision under the post.

The Cyberpunk 2077 team stated that until 24 hours before that, the game will be released on November 19 and will not be postponed in any way. Of course, this was one of the points that annoyed the players the most. Although we do not know exactly what the reason is at the moment, we have to somehow suffer that Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed again.



