Cyberpunk 2077 postponed: coming in December

CD Projekt announces that it is delaying the release of the Cyberpunk 2077 game for three more weeks due to the need to prepare nine versions.

Cyberpunk 2077 is delayed. Again. CD Projekt has just posted a statement on social networks in which it explains that they need 21 more days for the game to be released, going from November to December 10 as the date of its departure. As they explain, they know that there will be “emotions and many questions” but above all, they ask that their apologies be accepted for the extension of the planned development. The main reason is that they are in a complex situation because they have to prepare nine versions of the game and test them properly: Xbox One and compatibility with Series, PS4 and compatibility with PS5, PC, Stadia and versions like Series X, One X and PS4 Pro.

In a statement they comment that all this, in addition, while working from home. They add the following: “Since Cyberpunk 2077 evolved the game for the new generation, we need to be sure that everything works fine and that each version works correctly. We know that it may seem unreal for someone to say that 21 days can make a difference in a game. massive and complex like this, but we really can. ”

The game was already GOLD

In addition, they add that surely many have in mind the words that the game was already Gold, something they commented a long time ago. “Having the certificate or being gold means that the game is ready, it can be finished, it has all its content inside. But it does not mean that we stop working and increase the quality barrier. On the contrary. This time is when many improvements are made until which is released with the Day 0 patch. This is the period we have calculated downwards. ”

Finally, they explain that they feel they have “a great game in our hands” and defend these decisions if, in the end, even if they are “dur



