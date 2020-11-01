Cyberpunk 2077 postponed CD Projekt Red shares fall

Shares of CD Projekt Red were on the decline and many players were disappointed when the company announced that it was delaying Cyberpunk 2077. The biggest reason for the stock decrease is seen as the delay of Cyberpunk 2077. Moreover, how could a game that reached Gold status be postponed? While the game is ready for PC and next-generation consoles, it needs to be improved for PS4 and Xbox One.

CD Projekt Red shares fell 25 percent in the past two months

The company’s shares have fallen 25 percent in the past two months and continue to decline. This decline accelerated after the postponement of Cyberpunk 2077. At the end of August, the company’s share value was $ 116.50. The current share value seems to have declined to $ 84.78. Share values ​​may rise again with the launch of Cyberpunk 2077.

Moreover, the company is considering releasing an Anime set in the Cyberpunk universe. This kind of content will increase the value of the company in the future. They experienced the same situation in the Witcher series, and when the series came out, both the share values ​​and the Witcher 3 game sales increased. Everything could change the release of Cyberpunk 2077.



