Cyberpunk 2077: Players switch Xbox for early access

Cyberpunk 2077 is certainly one of the most awaited games of recent times and the anxious are not being able to hold back to play the CD Projekt game. It has been reported that some Xbox players are modifying the console region to New Zealand, a country where the game is already in the favor of the community.

Who reported the event was Andy Robinson, from the Video Game Chronicle portal, informing on his personal Twitter that the players were carrying out the scheme to play the long-awaited game in advance.

According to other publications on Reddit and Twitter, players can simply change the region on an Xbox One or Series X / S to New Zealand in a simple and uncomplicated way, freeing access to the game that will be officially released at 00:00 this Thursday. -market.

However, players are unable to do the same on PS4 or PS5. Sony consoles set location data based on your user account, which means that there is no alternative but to wait for the game to launch on these platforms.

CD Projekt Red, as well as Microsoft, have not yet commented on the case – and it probably could go nowhere, as the game will be officially released in a few hours.

Cyberpunk 2077 won an explosive launch trailer, packed with drama, action and Keanu Reeves. The CD Projekt game will be officially released tomorrow, December 10, for Xbox One / Series X and S, PC and PS4 / PS5. You can also check out Voxel’s analysis here and stay on top of everything that awaits you in this futuristic journey.

Looking forward to new adventures in Night City? Comment with us in the comments section below!



