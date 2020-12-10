Cyberpunk 2077, PC Video Analysis. Life on the edge

We immerse ourselves in a Night City full of possibilities and that lays the foundations of what we expect from the worlds in the video games of the future

After a long wait and much anticipation, Cyberpunk 2077 is already a tangible reality. Along with the analysis for PC that we offered you a few days ago, in which we described it as a masterpiece due to its ambition, we now offer you this video analysis with our own captures of some of the most spectacular moments of our time in Night City.

The city of dreams

In the review we talked about the strengths of the game from the Polish studio: a great set of stories divided between the main and secondary ones, memorable characters, a truly luxurious soundtrack with many registers. But above all, there is Night City, the “city of dreams”, the most ambitious digital recreation that has been made of a city in the video game to date. A huge place, with a density and a verticality that defy the technology we know.

In the analysis we also commented: “We have played on PC and given the ambition, size and complexity in the overall mission design, the truth is that we expected to see more bugs and imperfections than we have found. Of course there are. , and more that will come out once the “testing” of the general public begins, but the experience is solid within a game with normal behavior. The open nature of the title will give a multitude of challenges, funny glitches and other phenomena typical of our current shared experience of the video game thanks to streaming and the general exposure that some games have, but we have not found serious errors that impede our progress through the different missions “.

In the absence of a future analysis of the console versions, which for the moment are limited to PS4 and Xbox One in the absence of a future patch for the new generation, we conclude that “the reality of these nine years of development has offered a special game , capable of turning our conceptions of what we expect when we explore a city in a video game upside down. “



