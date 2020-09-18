Cyberpunk 2077 PC requirements are surprisingly low

Cyberpunk 2077 surprises gamers with surprisingly low PC requirements

Everything we’ve seen so far from Cyberpunk 2077 has been stunning, but those stunning graphics have had many PC gamers worried that their computers might not be able to withstand the heat.

Fortunately, the entry point for PC gamers is much lower than originally anticipated, as CD Projekt RED confirms Cyberpunk 2077 PC requirements, both minimum and recommended.

Minimum system requirements

During the studio’s most recent Night City Wire presentation, they confirmed the specs that PC gamers can expect.

The minimum system requirement set with the NVIDIA GTX 790 or Radeon RX 470 is a surprise, but not unpleasant.

Obviously, gamers will want to aim for the recommended settings if possible if they want to experience the highest quality of Cyberpunk, but knowing that the minimum specs are a bit more within reach means good things for fans ready to jump in.

With such a massive game, seeing the required storage space isn’t surprising either. The CDPR has previously mentioned that this is a living city that breathes. Night City and its surroundings are huge and with fully interactive environments.

A game of that scale will always require significant storage requirements.

The Cyberpunk 2077 install size will not reach the rumored 200GB threshold, but it stands to reason that it could take up quite a bit of space on your hard drive.

Rumors began to circulate on Reddit that CD Projekt Red’s upcoming RPG could end up being quite robust when it comes to installation size. Fortunately, those rumors were denied.

We’ll get to see exactly how this game works when Cyberpunk 2077 launches on November 19, 2020 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.



