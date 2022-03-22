Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.52; Corrections, Adjustments, Improvements…

Cyberpunk 2077: We tell you the highlights of Cyberpnuk 2077 patch 1.52, now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC and Stadia. This improves the CD Projekt game. Cyberpunk 2077 receives patch 1.52, now available for download on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. The update introduces a new round of improvements and fixes at all levels, especially on the technical side. We tell you the highlights.

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.52: Highlights

Console specific

Memory improvements and crash fixes on next-gen consoles.

Minor interface optimizations.

Importing a save file while not connected to PlayStation Network will no longer block the option to continue the game on PS5.

Fixed an issue that created a corrupt save file when trying to import a file from PS4 when there were no files to export on PS5.

Wet roads on PS5 will now have the same reflections as on the PC version.

Changing the setting in video settings will no longer automatically enable all graphics options on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The player will now no longer be locked out when the controller is disconnected at the same time as entering the pause menu on Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

gameplay

Fixed an issue that could spawn crashed cars or multiple Nomad cars in traffic when driving fast.

Fixed an issue where the first equip animation could repeat after recovering from a throwing knife.

Medium Ballistic Laminate Armor can now be found as gear in Japantown.

Fixed an issue where the recon grenade would highlight non-hostile NPCs.

Missions

Players will no longer have to pay again for a cosmetic makeover of their existing apartment.

Added the interaction of the cucha in the Nomad camp.

It will not be possible to hack the Northside apartment before completing Act 1.

Fixed an issue where open world combat events and cutscenes could remain disabled after visiting the Afterlife until the player fast traveled inside Watson.

You can read the full Cyberpunk 2077 patch notes at the source of this news. They arrive after the next-gen improvement introduced in version 1.5.