Cyberpunk 2077: Patch 1.3 is Announced, But No Big News

Cyberpunk 2077: After two months without updates, CD Projekt Red announced last Tuesday (10), more details about the Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.3, which unfortunately, it seems that will not bring anything too surprising. Revealed across three videos, new features include a better minimap while driving, tweaks when choosing a quest, and a way to reset your skill points. Check it out below:

Of course, every improvement is always a good thing, and the full notes for this package haven’t been released yet, so let’s hope they contain more interesting stuff, like maybe support for future DLCs, even though the company hasn’t commented on this possibility yet. .

So, were you expecting something more awesome for patch 1.3? Would you like to see a DLC in Cyberpunk 2077? Let us know in the comments section!