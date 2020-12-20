Cyberpunk 2077 – Patch 1.05 Comparison

Cyberpunk 2077 receives update 1.05 on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. A YouTube user compares the current state with the previous one.

Cyberpunk 2077 received update 1.05 on December 19, now available on PS4, Xbox One and PC. The patch, which is around 9 GB in weight, continues to correct problems found in these first days in the market, in addition to introducing stability improvements in the console versions. As usual, the comparisons have not been long in coming: this has changed on PS4, PS4 Pro, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox One X and Xbox Series.

Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4, PS4 Pro and PlayStation 5

Comparative paths correspond to El Analista de Bits, who has closely followed the changes that the game has received. In the case of the PlayStation family consoles, we can appreciate the significant change in resolution compared to what was seen in update 1.04. The PS4 and PS4 Pro versions have benefited the most from this change.

On his Twitter account, he explains that performance on PS4 “has improved, but less than on the Xbox One versions.” He emphasizes that the most “annoying” thing about this version is the “exaggerated pop-in it has”, that is, the generation of elements too close to the player. While PS4 Pro “goes almost all the time at 30 frames per second”, the base model still routinely falls below the target framerate.

Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One, Xbox One X, and Xbox Series X | S

In the case of the Xbox ecosystem, The Bit Analyst extracts that the Xbox One X version “is the great beneficiary” of patch 1.05. “There is an equivalent improvement to what I have taught in One, so its framerate stays very close to a constant 30 fps,” he narrates. However, it continues to suffer from “tearing” and frame drops in the city.

The improvement in the base model of Xbox One has taken a step forward. “We have gone from an average of 15fps to 24/26 in the same area,” he explains. Those 10 frames more on average has been achieved by cutting the quality of the shadows. In the case of Xbox Series X, he claims to have “slightly” worsened drawing distance and performance.



