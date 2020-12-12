Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.04 Now Available

Cyberpunk 2077 receives update 1.04, which incorporated the first post-launch improvements on consoles and PC. Full notes inside.

Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC receives its first round of post-launch fixes. It does so through update 1.04, which incorporates numerous improvements of all kinds, both in terms of the future of missions and on a technical level.

The console highlights the improvement in the quality of the reflections in the base models. Stability fixes have been made for all versions, especially unexpected crashes. The popping of vehicles on the road and the non-visibility of some characters during the plot scenes has also been reduced.

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.04 full notes

The update is now available on PlayStation and PC consoles; later it will come to Xbox. The weight is around 17 GB. Here are the full notes:

Missions

Fixed a problem when completing the final objective in the Freedom of the Press gig.

Fixed an issue during the start of the conversation with Johnny at the end of the Life in Times of War mission.

Fixed rare issue with NPCs not talking to V if we quit during A Like Supreme mission.

Fixed an issue where Nix would not go to his default state in the Spellbound and KOLD Mirage missions.

Fixed issues that blocked progress on the I Fought the Law quest if we left the quest area.

Fixed not being able to find Delamain in Epistrophy.

Fixed an issue related to staying in the second phase of the mission after finishing the fight in Pacifica with Ozob if played after the end.

Fixed an issue where Nomads would disappear if V left the mission area in the middle of With a Little Help from My Friends / Queen of the Road combat.

Adjusted the mapping and tracking of the M’ap Tann Pèlen / Cross the Line / Transmission mission.

Fixed freedom limitations when getting up and sitting down if you meet what is needed for blue condition in Violence.

Fixed issues with time and space after leaving the mission area in Following the River.

Fixed an issue with a conversation with Johnny not skipping after leaving the hotel in Tapeworn.

Fixed an issue with a mission crashing after leaving the mission area before going up the hill in Following the River.

Fixed the “Go to Cabin 9” objective not being completed when entering the mission “To the Heat of Love in a Bar”.

Fixed an issue with Jackie getting stuck in The Ripperdoc.

Other mission fixes.



