Cyberpunk 2077 – Patch 1.04 Comparison

The new CD Projekt RED game update patch is now available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. They test your performance.

Cyberpunk 2077 version 1.04 is now available on Xbox and PlayStation consoles. The update, a patch of more than 16 GB, seeks to solve several dozen serious problems reported by users; especially in the base models of PS4 and Xbox One, the consoles of 2013, where the performance of the title came to be around 10 and 20 FPS in some situations. Several videos test the included improvements.

Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4, PS4 Pro and PlayStation 5 (patch 1.04)

We start with Sony home consoles. The Bit Analyst, who is doing a complete coverage of the title on his YouTube channel, includes in one of his new videos a technical comparison with sequences recorded by himself on the three PlayStation consoles where Cyberpunk 2077: PS4 can currently be run. PS4 Pro and PS5.

As he explains, we can see an increase in resolution in PS4 and PS4 Pro, which goes from 720p to 792p in situations where HD was reached. In addition, lighting bugs are eliminated and framerate stability has improved, although on PS4 it is still unable to settle with a stable 30 FPS. Finally, the quality of the textures has also improved.

Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.04

As in PlayStation consoles, on base Xbox One (Xbox One and Xbox One S) the improvement in resolution shows a result of up to 792p, with lighting bugs eliminated and hardly any improvements in the shadows. In fact, we ourselves have been able to verify that the density of pedestrians in Night City is still very low compared to the version for PS5 or Xbox Series X | S.

The quality of the textures has improved, but the performance is weighed down and, interestingly, now that performance is worse in some situations. According to The Bit Analyst, the textures in performance mode on Xbox Series X are now of a lower quality to be able to keep said performance stable.

We invite you to read our analysis of Cyberpunk 2077 in its PC version here, where we rate it with a note of 10 out of 10. Masterpiece.



