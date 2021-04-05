Cyberpunk 2077: Panam and Judy cosplay

With Judy Alvarez, Ezy did not spare the details, such as the iconic tattoos, the haircut, and even the implant she wears on her head. Panam Palmer, on the other hand, was reproduced in a more modest way in relation to her clothes, but with a thorough characterization.

Cyberpunk 2077 is back in the news in the last few days thanks to the announcement of the long-awaited 1.2 bug fix patch. It brings a series of modifications to the game that, since its launch, has provoked criticism from its players, with many even asking for a refund of the game.

And because of these numerous requests, the game was even removed from PS Store, the virtual store of PS4 and PS5. However, after the patch patch, CD Projekt RED said that now it is only up to Sony to make the game available again on its online store.