Cyberpunk 2077 outperformed The Witcher 3 in pre-order

There is no doubt that Cyberpunk 2077 can be considered one of the CD Projekt RED projects most awaited by players. A proof of this is that the producer revealed the fact that he already surpassed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in advance sales.

In a report sent to investors, the company revealed that its next title already has more reservations than the title starring Geralt. Another detail mentioned is the fact that pre-sales were higher digitally than in physical media.

“As we saw in the pre-sale, digital media is very strong, so we are definitely interested in separating the two media and betting more on digital,” explained Piotr Nielubowicz, executive at CD Projekt RED.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on December 10 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.



