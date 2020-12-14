Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One will not be fixed until 20201

CD Projekt RED apologizes for the state of the game and anticipates two major patches in January and February 2021; there will be updates in December.

CD Projekt RED has acknowledged that the status of Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is lower than expected and that they should have paid more attention to those versions. The Polish study has issued an extensive statement through the social network Twitter where they explain the situation and apologize to the entire community.

The message, signed by Marcin Iwinski, Adam Kicinski, Adam Badowski, Michal Nowakowski, Piotr Nielubowicz and Piotr Karwowski, breaks down the video game roadmap from now on; a message explicitly focused on the versions of Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in their base version, the 2013 models, which will not be completely ready for a couple of months.

“First of all, we would like to begin by apologizing to all of you for not showing the game on the base consoles of the last generation before its release and, consequently, for not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase,” he begins by saying the message, published first thing in the morning of this Monday, December 14.

There will be two big Cyberpunk 2077 patches in January and February

“We should have paid more attention to make the version of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One better,” they acknowledge. The study assumes that there are bugs and problems such as crashes, the well-known crashes especially reported by users of the Sony console, as well as a commitment to “improve the general experience” of both platforms. “The first round of updates has already been released, and the next will be released in the next seven days”; that is, before December 21.

After Christmas, they explain, they will continue to work on two major patches: Patch # 1 in January 2021 and Patch # 2 in February 2021. “The two together should fix most of the prominent issues that gamers are encountering on console the past generation ”. In other words, the Cyberpunk 2077 experience on Xbox One and PS4 consoles will not be optimal until sometime in February 2021.



