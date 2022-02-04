Cyberpunk 2077 On Steam Deck? A User Shares The Results

Cyberpunk 2077: A user uploads several videos playing Cyberpunk 2077 on a Steam Deck. The CD Projekt Red title seems to be doing well on the handheld console. Steam Deck begins to reach the hands of media and influencers. Throughout the month of February we will learn more details about the Valve laptop, a console that has already been seen along with other latest batch titles. A user has shared on the internet how Cyberpunk 2077 looks like running in real time.

In the videos that accompany these lines you can see it run at a fairly decent quality. Both videos have been recorded offscreen, for what remains we cannot draw conclusions about their performance. However, the material suggests that the Steam Deck can move it without problems.

Way to market

The first Steam Deck units will leave Valve’s factories on February 28. Three days before, on February 25 at 19:00 (CET), users who reserved it will start receiving an email to confirm their order. These messages will be sent in reserve order, that is, no one will skip the queue. You will have 72 hours to reply; once passed unanswered you will lose your position.

If you want to know first-hand the conclusions of the professionals, on the 25th the embargo for the analysis units will be lifted. You will be able to draw your own conclusions in case you have a reservation and have not decided.