Cyberpunk 2077 on consoles will be “good, playable

CD Projekt RED promises that the PS4 and Xbox One version of the game will live up to what users expect. Official statements.

With Cyberpunk 2077 in a state below the quality standards expected by players, CD Projekt RED announced on Monday its intention to patch the video game on PS4 and Xbox One with major updates between now and February to finish its development. Apart from this message of apology, the company has offered a question and answer session with investors where they ensure that the game will be “good, playable and stable” once those patches have been applied.

“In January and February you will see great improvements” on PS4 and Xbox One

Adam Kicinski, CEO of CD Projekt, accompanied by Piotr Nielubowicz, Marcin Iwiński and Michał Nowakowski, have submitted to several questions to clarify the current state of development of the video game, already on sale worldwide, and make clear their objectives to short and medium term especially with the version of Cyberpunk 2077 on Sony and Microsoft consoles.

“We definitely didn’t spend enough time” on the PS4 and Xbox One version, acknowledges Michał Nowakowski. Regarding the problems of the title: “I would not say that we felt any kind of external or internal pressure to launch the game on that date [December 10], apart from the usual pressure, which is typical of any launch. That was not the cause ”, he adds.

And he adds: “We have planned that the game is in a much better state than it is now, of course, and we are going to see a lot of that this December. In January and February you will see great improvements, as we have said. We have also indicated that if your expectation is that the game is the same or, let’s say, as in the next gen or as in PC in terms of performance, that is definitely not going to happen ”, he adds.

Nowakowski ends by making it clear that “having said which, I am not saying that it will be a bad game […] it will be a good, playable and stable game without glithces or crashes. That is the intention”.

The versions for the new generation, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, will be requested until sometime in 2021; presumably a date after the first quarter, when the big elemental patches that make Cyberpunk 2077 stable on PS4 and Xbox One are expected to be released.

You can read our analysis of the console version here; that of the PC version, in much better condition and according to the vision we expected, in this other link.



