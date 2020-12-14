Cyberpunk 2077 on consoles: thousands of failures on PS4

The CD Projekt title is affected by a barrage of negative reviews from the community, which does not affect the status of the title on consoles.

The gaming community has erupted against Cyberpunk 2077 on Metacritic. After the 36 hours of waiting to be able to rate games that the portal’s regulations apply, users have begun to score en masse with failed ratings to the new CD Projekt RED video game, whose performance on PS4 and Xbox One consoles is insufficient for the standards promised (averages below 20 FPS in some conditions), far from the result on PC.

Barrage of Negative Reviews: Mass Notes of 0, 1, and 2 for Cyberpunk 2077

On the morning of this Monday, with more than 5,650 votes registered, the version for PS4 of Cyberpunkl2077 has an average rating of 2.8 out of 10 by users, with opinions that reflect an “unplayable” and “unacceptable” result. “There are no NPCs in the city, there are no cars on the streets […] The game is completely broken,” some argue. With scores of 0 and 1 out of 10, there are opinions supported by hundreds of users, such as JasonAbent, who describes this launch as “ridiculous and irresponsible”.

On Xbox One the picture is very similar. With a 3.7 out of 10 at the moment and more than 1970 reviews recorded, Metacritic users who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox consoles believe that it is “a joke in bad taste.” “I am playing on Xbox One X and the title is unplayable. 15 FPS, lots of glitches, backfire and frozen images ”, argues Matc796. “It plays like a game from eight years ago,” says Ferrit.



