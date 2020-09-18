Cyberpunk 2077 Official System Requirements Announced

The system requirements of Cyberpunk 2077, which players are looking forward to and with fear, have been announced. The game can be run by most computers sold today.

Cyberpunk 2077, which we have been waiting for a long time and we will meet in the previous months under normal conditions, but unfortunately postponed, will join the game world at the end of November 19, 2020. The game managed to catch our eyes with every video and image that has been published so far.

Every image of the game that we see was actually a source of despair for us. Because Cyberpunk 2077 was too good to be operated in today’s systems. Today, the post by Cyberpunk 2077 surprised everyone. The system requirements of the game finally became official.

Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements:

Seeing the system requirements shared by Cyberpunk 2077, it managed to gain the admiration of every gamer. Because the shared system requirements did not exceed the average hardware specifications available on the market today. The game’s official minimum and recommended system requirements were as follows:

Cyberpunk 2077 minimum system requirements:

Operating system: 64-bit Windows 7 or 64-bit Windows 10

DirectX version: DirectX 12

Processor: Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX-8310

RAM: 8 GB

Graphics card: NVIDIA GTX 780 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 470

Storage: 70 GB HDD (SSD recommended)

Cyberpunk 2077 recommended system requirements:

Operating system: 64 bit Windows 10

DirectX version: DirectX 12

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

RAM: 12 GB

Graphics card: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon R9 Fury

Storage: 70 GB SSD

As you can see, Cyberpunk 2077 will not require spending thousands of TL and installing a new system despite the images we see. At this point, we will only wait to see if CD PROJEKT RED really optimizes the game well or whether the images we see are actually that good. We hope that the correct probability becomes the first probability.



