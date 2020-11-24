Cyberpunk 2077 official Playstation gameplay video released. In the news we made yesterday, we mentioned that the gameplay images of Cyberpunk 2077 were leaked with a live broadcast on Playstation. We know that the leavers played using the boxed version of the game, but it’s unclear how they got the physical version.

Cyberpunk 2077 played on PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5

CD Projekt Red showed us how the game looks on PlayStation with an official gameplay video. In the video, we watch a story by Nomad lifepath. It also shows how we got into Night City in this video.

If you have noticed, when the side character is in the driver’s seat, the steering turn animations in the bends are very weak, almost non-existent. Such minor bugs can be fixed with the first day patch. In addition, it is not exactly known whether CD Projekt Red’s release of the PlayStation gameplay video of the game was due to leaked images yesterday. Still, the game looks good on both consoles.



