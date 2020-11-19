Cyberpunk 2077 official gameplay trailer released!

The Cyberpunk 2077 official gameplay trailer was released after the Night City Wire live broadcast today. Very interesting information was shared on the Night City Wire broadcast. There are also a few details in the gameplay video.

Cyberpunk 2077 official gameplay trailer

The gameplay trailer mentions the general lines of the game and what you can do. The video also shows the character creation screen, on the left side there are preset character settings. If you want, you can choose your character from the presets on the left. In addition, the character in the middle of the left looks like the character shown in the trailers of the game.

The types of weapons we use in the game have abilities to improve. Our character will be able to become more efficient and deadly in weapon types that have been mastered.

We can make cybernetic upgrades to our character, and the part where these cybernetics are located is referred to as Cyberware. As seen in the image below, many improvements can be made on the body.



