Cyberpunk 2077 Official Debut Trailer Released

The release trailer of Cyberpunk 2077, which will meet with the players on December 10, was released today. The trailer made us wait more impatiently for the game. The debut trailer game focuses on the main character V.

We have only two days left to reach Cyberpunk 2077, which was announced for the first time almost 8 years ago. Cyberpunk 2077, which we have been waiting for for a long time and could not meet with one after the other, will meet millions of waiting people on December 10.

Cyberpunk 2077 created a magnificent expectation from the players due to the delay and the details shared from the game. While the whole world started counting the deadlines for the game developed by CD PROJEKT RED, the developer company released the official release trailer of the game today.

Cyberpunk 2077 release trailer:

The official release trailer of Cyberpunk 2077, published on the official YouTube channel, focuses especially on the main character V, which we will direct in the game. The trailer shows Night City in all its glory, as with every visual material from the game. We can say that we got a last gas for our desire to get the game with the trailer.

The debut trailer, which is visibly different compared to the previous trailers, shows us in a very short way what we will experience in the world of Cyberpunk 2077. As far as we understand from the trailer, the game is really preparing to offer an extremely fluid and immersive story.



