Cyberpunk 2077 offers two graphics on Xbox Series X

The new CD Projekt RED arrives tomorrow on PC, PS4 and Xbox One and pending the next-gen patch planned for 2021, it already offers two graphic options.

Cyberpunk 2077, the new and long-awaited CD Projekt RED video game for PC, PS4 and Xbox One, arrives tomorrow in stores and in digital format, a video game that will receive its corresponding graphic patch for next-gen systems at some point in 2021. that is, PS5 and Xbox Series X. However, and according to the VGC media, Cyberpunk 2077 already offers, natively, two different graphic modes on Xbox Series X, while on PS5 it does not offer any type of graphic option.

Choose between performance or resolution mode

And is that Cyberpunk 2077 is backward compatible both on Xbox Series and PS5 through their respective versions for Xbox One and PS4; and pending its corresponding graphic updates for the new generation in 2021, the title already offers certain advantages on the new consoles, especially on Xbox Series X thanks to its two graphic modes: performance and resolution.

Thus, while Cyberpunk 2077 runs at 60 frames per second on PS5 by default, it does not allow you to choose between boosting performance or resolution. On the other hand, in Xbox Series X you can choose between one option or another in the game settings, giving the player the possibility to benefit from better performance compared to a higher resolution or to bet on a higher resolution by cutting performance. In both cases, reduced loading times are enjoyed compared to the native versions of PS4 and Xbox One.

CD Projekt RED has not commented on this, although these graphic options would have to do with the way in which both consoles offer backward compatibility. Don’t miss our detailed analysis of Cyberpunk 2077, a new masterpiece for MeriStation. “CD Projekt could have rested on The Witcher’s laurels, made more sequels and released a couple of best-sellers in the time it took Cyberpunk 2077 to finish, but that’s not the path of the Polish studio, driven by more ethereal goals. Money, yes, and success, but leaving a mark too ”.



