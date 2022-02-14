Cyberpunk 2077 Of Xbox Series X / S Leaked On Xbox Live Ahead Of Time

Cyberpunk 2077: After a long time without news, CD Projekt Red announced that tomorrow (15) we will have a broadcast at 12 pm (Brasilia Time) with news for Cyberpunk 2077, raising even more suspicion about the next generation patch. And now Tom Warren, editor of The Verge website, posted on twitter that the game is already appearing optimized for Xbox Series X/S. Check it out below:

Cyberpunk 2077 is now showing as Optimized for Xbox Series X / S, just before CD Projekt RED's Cyberpunk 2077 stream tomorrow 👀 https://t.co/vJAOCfVdhe pic.twitter.com/768VMr8BYB — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) February 14, 2022

It is worth remembering that at the end of January, Cyberpunk 2077 also appeared with the PS5 version on PSN.

So, what do you think? Will we see more information on the next-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 in the stream? Tell us in the comments section!