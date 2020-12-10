Cyberpunk 2077: Nvidia releases DLSS driver for the game

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for PC players, and because of that, NVidia has already updated its Game Ready Driver for the game, which brings performance improvements to games that run on GeForce RTX cards.

The Game Ready Driver update allows players with a GeForce RTX to have a more immersive experience with Ray Tracing technology. With it, Night City is even more real, with an incredible shadow and light system, as well as greater immersion with the application of an intelligent image reflex system.

DLSS brings a performance improvement of up to 60%, depending on the resolution in which the game will run, and on the PC hardware. With all these technologies, the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077 promises to be the best of all the game’s releases.



