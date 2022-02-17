Cyberpunk 2077 Now Has Poses From DBZ, Attack On Titan And Other Anime

Cyberpunk 2077‘s update 1.5 has been highly praised by fans of the game, who consider the update to be the true final version of the game. In addition to important gameplay updates and new generation improvements, the update seems to have also brought a fun element for anime fans: new poses in photography mode.

As we can see in the post above, originally made on Reddit, now Cyberpunk 2077 allows you to pose Dragon Ball Z and Attack on Titan to take your screenshots in photo mode. The post doesn’t show it, but it seems that the update also brought poses from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

But the new photo mode stances aren’t restricted to anime references, with players also reporting some inspired by Power Rangers. Certainly in the next few days we will see some images taking the internet with several tributes.

If you were one of the many console players who bought the game, but later ended up asking for their money back, you can test the game before betting your investment again. That’s because, along with the update, CDPR also released a new demo for Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Unfortunately, this demo is not available for PS4 and Xbox One, precisely the platforms where the game “suffered” the most in its original release.

In the meantime, PC folks can continue to make improvements to their game, thanks to the proliferating community of mod creators for the game.