Cyberpunk 2077 Not Being Postponed Once Again

Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red’s highly anticipated game, which has been postponed many times before, will not be postponed any longer and will be released in November.

Although the year 2020 is home to many great games, none of these productions have been able to create the thrill of Cyberpunk 2077, which is expected to be the next big game of CD Projekt Red. The highly anticipated game was postponed as it was postponed due to the pandemic.

According to the statement made by Adam Kicinski, the top name of the company, there is no disruption in CD Projekt Red’s work. The game will go on sale on November 19.

Cyberpunk 2077 will arrive in time

In a new statement, Adam Kicinski, president of CD Projekt Red, said the studio is very close to completing the game’s development process and is preparing for the final certifications. Kickinski also said that the team will be working until the last minute, and this pace is normal for a game of this size.

CD Projekt Red President said in his statement that everything is on track and they believe the game will go on sale on November 19. The explanations about the game were not limited to this. Piotr Nielubowicz, the company’s CFO, said the game is now “in the final stages of production.”

The Polish firm is promising the fans waiting for Cyberpunk 2077 that the game will not remain until November 19th. Until now, the game has been postponed twice due to the pandemic. The pandemic also affected productions such as Halo Infinite.

Same price, same date

In the conference call, Vice President of CD Projekt Red, Michal Nowakowski made a statement about the price of the game. Despite the increase in the prices of the new generation AAA games, it was stated that CD Projekt Red will sell the game for $ 59.99 in accordance with its previous statements.

The launch of Cyberpunk 2077, which will take place in November, is getting closer and closer. It is almost certain that we will learn more about the game in the future. According to rumors, there will be several different Night City Wire broadcasts. Kicinski stated that the calendar of these events will be announced soon. The game will come to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X.



