Cyberpunk 2077: Night City Wire, Keanu Reeves Character

The CD Projekt RED game will be out at the end of the year on all platforms after its latest delay. “It’s going to be great.” This is anticipated by the official Twitter account of Cyberpunk 2077, the new production of the Polish studio CD Projekt RED.

They refer to the next episode of Night City Wire, which will premiere its fifth episode on November 19 (paradoxically, the scheduled launch date before its most recent delay). According to reports, the streaming will be focused on music, but will also introduce the character of Johnny Silverhand, played by Keanu Reeves.

“Get ready for episode 5 of Night City Wire!” They post. “We’ll be talking about our rock boy Johnny Silverhand, sharing a variety of Night City contact [musicals], and so much more.” Regarding the soundtrack, one of the pieces that will be in the game has come to light. This is No Save Point, by Run the Jewells, the theme of hip hop in whose lyrics Keanu Reeves himself appears.

Hours in Spain, Latin America and the United States

The streaming can be followed through the official CD Projekt RED account on Twitch.

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 5:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 1:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 2:00 p.m.

Chile: at 2:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 12:00 hours

Costa Rica: at 11:00 am

Cuba: at 12:00 hours

Ecuador: at 12:00 hours

El Salvador: at 11:00 am

United States (Washington D.C.): at 12:00

United States (PT): at 9:00

Guatemala: at 11:00 am

Honduras: at 11:00

Mexico: at 11:00 am

Nicaragua: at 11:00

Panama: at 12:00 hours

Paraguay: at 2:00 p.m.

Peru: at 12:00

Puerto Rico: at 1:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 1:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 2:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 1:00 p.m.

Cyberpunk 2077 is out December 10 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4,

PS5, PC, and Google Stadia.



