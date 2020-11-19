Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire: Episode 5 is released!

CD Projekt Red periodically broadcasts live broadcasts to provide information about Cyberpunk 2077. Episode 5 of these live broadcasts, called Night City Wire, has been released and we have new information about the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire, Johnny Silverhand and JALI

Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire Chapter 5 gives a little more detail about Johnny Silverhand. Silverhand is a resister in the Cyberpunk universe and long ago died in the 4th company wars, but somehow our main character stays in the mind of V.

In the early footage of Silverhand, we thought he was sitting in V’s mind and mentoring him, but according to the new images, Silverhand intends to use the V as a weapon to do his unfinished business. In addition to mentoring our character V, Silverhand seems to give him a number of tasks.

JALI

JALI is an animation software owned by JALI Research in Toronto, Canada. Thanks to this software, Cyberpunk 2077 is a software that automatically adjusts the lip animations of the characters in different languages ​​in the voiceovers.

While doing this, the software can create animations according to the shape of the characters’ faces. If the character mumbles or speaks loudly, he can adjust the animation according to the way he speaks by adjusting it with one click.



