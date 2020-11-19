Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire 5: Live event at EN

Today, November 19, would mark the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, but unfortunately it was postponed to December 10. However, CD Projekt Red took the date to make a new game event and bring a lot of new information.

Today we’re going to broadcast Night City Wire Episode 5, as we’ve done with all of the Cyberpunk 2077 events so far, with simultaneous translation into Portuguese so people don’t miss any information. Today’s episode will focus on Jhonny Silverhand, the character played by Keanu Reeves. Check below from 13:30:

So, are you excited about Cyberpunk 2077? The game arrives on December 10, 2020 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC (the new generation versions arrive in 2021, but the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be able to run the game through backward compatibility).



