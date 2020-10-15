Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire 4: new episode

CD Projekt RED details numerous characteristics of the vehicles that we will be able to drive in their cyberpunk adventure and confirms the date in Stadia.

Cyberpunk 2077 has shared this afternoon a new episode of its already traditional series Night City Wire, through which those in charge explain to the community many details of their next video game. And today it was time, as was recently announced, to delve into the vehicles of the future that we will be able to drive in the increasingly upcoming video game. In addition, CD Projekt RED has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will arrive on Stadia on November 19, 2020, sharing the launch with the rest of the platforms, that is, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

A driving style for every vehicle

Thus, the creators of Cyberpunk 2077 have shared numerous details of the role that vehicles will play in the video game itself, being a prominent part of its development and of the action itself. So much so, that we will have to drive all kinds of means of transport with two and four wheels, on the most varied surfaces; Furthermore, each vehicle will have its own driving style.

In addition, the own car of Johnny Silverhand has been presented, character played by Keanu Reeves, who will drive an entire Porsche 911 from 1977, a real vehicle conveniently updated for the futuristic era in which the game is set, providing a retro touch that will not go unnoticed at all. The Arch motorcycles have even been presented in the game, the actor’s own brand and which will put several futuristic models at our disposal.

On the other hand, and leaving speed aside, up to four different clothing styles have been confirmed for our protagonist, each of them representatives of a different social class and that we can adapt to the needs of each situation. Last but not least, it has been confirmed that Stadia users will be able to enjoy Cyberpunk 2077 from the same launch day of the rest of the versions, that is, on November 19.



