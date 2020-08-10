Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire 2 event: time

After the first episode aired at the end of June, CD Projekt RED reconvenes fans to find out what’s new about the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 will feature this Monday, August 10, a new live online broadcast with news about the video game. CD Projekt RED announced days ago the so-called Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire Episode 2, which we can follow on Twitch this afternoon with new details, gameplay sequences and other aspects.

According to the information shared by the Polish editor, in this Episode 2 of the Night City Wire we will learn about the importance of decision-making, the weapons that we will use throughout the adventure and the contribution of Refused, the music group that participates in the OST with songs like SAMURAI.

Join us on Monday, August 10 at 6PM CEST, at https://t.co/y8iUIM0gBv for episode 2 of Night City Wire! This time we'll share details about lifepaths, show you the types of weapons you will be using in the game, and discuss Refused's transformation into SAMURAI! #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/n3LFFocbVI — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) August 6, 2020

What time is the Night City Wire: Episode 2 of Cyberpunk 2077 worldwide?

The event will take place today, Monday, August 10, so with the desire that you can see it live and connect with the CD Projekt channel before the broadcast begins, we leave you here below a breakdown of hours by country. In Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands) it will be from 6:00 p.m., the same time as in the first episode of Night City Wire.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released in physical and digital format this November 19 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. On Google Stadia it will be later. For its part, on PS5 and Xbox Series X there will be a free update as a totally free patch in 2021 for those who previously purchase the current generation version. MeriStation has played the title for four hours; We invite you to read our impressions here.

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 5:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 1:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 12:00 hours

Brazil: at 1:00 p.m.

Chile: at 12:00

Colombia: at 11:00

Costa Rica: at 10:00 am

Cuba: at 12:00 hours

Ecuador: at 11:00

El Salvador: at 10:00 am

United States (Washington D.C.): at 12:00

Guatemala: at 10:00 am

Honduras: at 10:00 am

Mexico: at 11:00 am

Nicaragua: at 10:00 am

Panama: at 11:00 am

Paraguay: at 12:00

Peru: at 11:00 am

Puerto Rico: at 12:00 hours

Dominican Republic: at 12:00 hours

Uruguay: at 1:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 12:00 hours



