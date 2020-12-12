Cyberpunk 2077: new update improves PC bugs

The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 is more than tumultuous, whether due to visual problems, poor performance on various platforms or even general disappointment on the part of fans. Fortunately, CD Projekt Red is running out of time to try to fix as many problems as possible.

Today it was announced on the game’s official Twitter account that a new update focused on fixing bugs is now available for the PC version and consoles from Sony, namely the PS4 and PS5. The annoying part is that the hotfix is ​​not yet released for Xbox consoles, but the company said it is working on it as soon as possible (the update will bring the dubbing in PT-BR on Microsoft platforms).

Update 1.04 fixes several bugs related to game missions, many of which could not be completed or whose progress was hampered by these problems. Other than that, there was a correction in the weapons preview that the player built and some other visual problems.

Game performance is another factor that has been improved with the update, including resolving issues with the game closing itself. More importantly, there was a reduction in the elements of flash lights in certain situations, something that was causing epileptic attacks in players. In addition, the team fixed the “content creation” issue where copyrighted songs were still being played.

In the specific part of the PC version, they fixed a language bug. Now when the player changes the language in the game to “Standard”, the game is in the same language as your Steam client.

The specific part of consoles had some additional fixes. There was an improvement in the quality of reflections to eliminate the blur effect that was quite prominent before. A good correction for us is that they also fixed the mistake of Brazilian dubbing not appearing as an option for Xbox players in America.

It is worth mentioning that all fixes apply equally to Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X even though the update is not exactly available at the moment. Just be sure to comment telling us what you think of this situation of Cyberpunk 2077 and if you managed to enjoy the game or not for now.



