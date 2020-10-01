Cyberpunk 2077, New Trailer with Real Keanu Reeves

A new promotional video has been released for Cyberpunk 2077, which players have been waiting for for years. The promotional video of Keanu Reeves, who will be one of the characters in the game, clearly reveals that the game will be full of action.

CD Projekt Red has released another promotional video for its new game, Cyberpunk 2077, where players are the tree to wait. The promotional video released contains Keanu Reeves, one of the most curious characters of the game. Moreover, in this promotional video, we see Reeves himself, not his character.

Keanu Reeves talks about what it means to be a criminal in 2077 in the new promo video for Cyberpunk 2077. According to Reeves’ statements, the only thing that will make someone guilty in 2077 is “being caught”. Just 30 seconds of promotional video showcases what one can expect from Cyberpunk 2077 every second.

Another detail that makes the promotional video for Cyberpunk 2077 remarkable is Billie Eilish. “Bad Guy”, one of Eilish’s popular songs, plays in the background throughout the promotional video. However, the new promotional video unfortunately does not show anything unknown about the game. The small in-game images presented show that Cyberpunk 2077 will be full of action.

CD Projekt Red’s upcoming game has turned into an almost arabic hair. Although it was announced years ago, the game, which could not be published, seems not to enter a new delay period this time. Because in the last promotional video for Cyberpunk 2077, the official release date announced in the past period is again emphasized. If there is no new problem in the coming period, the game will be available as of November 19.

New promotional video for Cyberpunk 2077



