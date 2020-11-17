Cyberpunk 2077 new gameplay footage released!

Cyberpunk 2077 new gameplay footage has been released. The game runs on Xbox Series X and Xbox One X, and the images switch between the two console gameplay.

Cyberpunk 2077 looks pretty good on Xbox Series X and Xbox One X

In the first part, we start walking on the street. The street looks pretty nice. But I think there is a problem with the covering of the blue apartment opposite, because the covering of each floor remains the same. The concrete itself is visible in the middle of the blue part, and the cladding remains the same throughout the building. We can see our car after turning down the street. When we go a little further in the video, we can see the driving part of the vehicle. We hope the vehicle driving dynamics won’t be as bad as Watc Dogs. If the driving in this game can be as good as in GTA V, its value will increase in the eyes of the players.

Later we can see Johnny Silverhand in the elevator. Keanu Reeves plays Johnny Silverhand. In previous versions of the game, Johnny Silverhand didn’t look much like Keanu Reeves, but in the current version of the game, he does look quite well. We also see the conflict moments in the video and it looks pretty good. The Xbox Series X and Xbox One X transitions are not well understood. Most likely there is a change in resolution and fps values.



