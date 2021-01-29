Cyberpunk 2077: Musk’s tweet boosts CDPR shares

After Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO, posted an innocent tweet about Cyberpunk 2077, the developers of CD Projekt Red saw his company’s stock soar by nearly 19%, the highest leverage ever recorded since June 2015.

Since the beginning of December, CD Projekt Red has been facing problems with the release of Cyberpunk 2077 and seems unable to solve them in any way. Cases such as bugs, crashes, downgrade and the removal of the game from the PS Store contributed to an unexpected failure, something that has generated countless class action lawsuits around the world and a sharp drop in the company’s shares. However, everything indicates that billionaire Elon Musk found a simple solution to this: tweet.

On January 27, Tesla’s CEO used his social media to announce the start of sales for the Plaid Model S, with a screen showing the image of The Witcher 3 in the background. Soon after, on the same thread, Musk stated that his new model is capable of running Cyberpunk 2077 and that “the aesthetics of Cyberpunk is incredible”, and it was exactly this message that caused CDPR’s actions to shoot 19%.

According to Bloomberg, the registered value is equivalent to almost six times the company’s quarterly average, with the shares reaching 40% in an impressive period of just four days. That way, Elon Musk may have saved the disastrous start of 2021 for CD Projekt Red.