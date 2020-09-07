Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer – “We Will Not Be Aggressive”

Cyberpunk 2077’s multiplayer experience, which is coming after the single-player game releases, will have some form of microtransaction system, and now developer CD Projekt Red has shared some additional insight on its approach to them.

CD Projekt Red president Adam Kicinski said in an earnings report that the developer is looking for ways to get people to spend money and be happy about it in multiplayer.

“Well, we’re never aggressive towards our fans!” he said. “We treat them fairly and we’re friendly. So of course not–we won’t be aggressive–but you can expect great things to be bought. The goal is to design monetization in a way that makes people happy to spend money. I’m not trying to be cynical or hide something; it’s about creating a feeling of value.”

Kicinski’s comments match up with what executives from other giant game companies like EA, Take-Two, and Activision have said about their approach to microtransactions. They want to create a transaction where the consumer feels they are getting value for their money.

“Same as with our single-player games: we want gamers to be happy while spending money on our products,” Kicinski said. “The same is true for microtransactions: you can expect them, of course, and [Cyberpunk 2077] is a great setting for selling things, but it won’t be aggressive; it won’t upset gamers but it’ll make them happy–that’s our goal at least.”

Cyberpunk 2077’s multiplayer has yet to be formally announced, so it’s too soon to say or guess at what its microtransactions might look like. In addition to these microtransactions for multiplayer, Cyberpunk 2077’s single-player game will have free DLC and paid expansions, just like The Witcher 3 before it.

“You can expect more, actually. We’re not going into too many details today, but everything will be clear before release,” Kicinski said. “As we are close to the release, expect the post-release plans to be revealed fairly soon; a series of free DLCs and expansions will be described–as I said, you can expect it fairly soon and then everything will be made clear.”

Cyberpunk 2077’s multiplayer spin-off is not going to come out anytime soon. The last we heard, CD Projekt Red said you should expect it to release in 2022 at the soonest.



