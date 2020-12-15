Cyberpunk 2077: multiplayer mode may arrive in 2023

During a conference call with the board of directors, Adam Kicinski, CEO of CD Projekt Red, commented on the plans for the new Cyberpunk 2077 content. year 2023.

Announced as a standalone for the base game, the Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer also received subsequent delays as did the game, something that resulted in a complete blurring over its arrival. With the countless problems that the title has faced since it was released, everything indicates that the focus of the studio is to correct the problems that players have been recording, and this should further push the availability of the online, which should not arrive before 2023.

“It is too early to judge,” said Kicinski, when asked if the multiplayer would arrive in 2022 at the moment. We are now focused on improving Cyberpunk. We will discuss this early next year. ”

“We are in an unforeseen situation and we will have to reevaluate,” he continued. “This is scheduled for January. We are now focusing on managing the single player release, working on patches and communication, and our focus remains on the players. We will see more plans. The direction is obviously to proceed as planned, but we have to sit down and discuss. ”

Cyberpunk 2077 is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.



