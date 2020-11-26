Cyberpunk 2077: multiplayer is “a great indie production”

The CEO of the company points out that it is not in a way as such, but an independent product. The city of Night City can be explored in two different products.

Cyberpunk 2077, the main game, is already around the corner. On the other hand, the multiplayer mode has not yet been detailed. However, Adam Kicinski, CEO of CD Projekt RED, has made it clear that they are two independent projects. More than a multiplayer mode as such, this is a great production, they report from the Polish studio.

“In the first place, we do not call it a game mode,” he said during the shareholders’ meeting at which the company’s financial results were presented. “It is a separate production, a great production. We have conceived it as an independent product. Obviously it is not totally independent because it is based on the Cyberpunk universe and is closely related to the concept of the singleplayer ”. Still, from their point of view, the two games work separately because they are being developed by another team within CD Projekt RED.

Possible details in Q1 2021

And when can we learn more about it? For now, we will have to wait, but perhaps not so long, or at least that suggests the manager’s message. “I have said before that we are not going to focus on talking much about future products that will be released after Cyberpunk 2077 right now. So please join us in the first quarter of next year when we plan to share a strategic update. I think Cyberpunk multiplayer may be possible.

In that same meeting, Kicinski has also pointed out the “surprising” performance of the video game on the base consoles. Although they had already been shown on Xbox One X and PS4 Pro, no footage has been shared on these machines yet. Be that as it may, the team has taken advantage of these three extra weeks to polish bugs and improve performance. CD Projekt RED stresses that the game works well on all platforms.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on December 10 on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia.



