Cyberpunk 2077, Most Successful Debut Game

Cyberpunk 2077 has written the most successful launch story in PC gaming history after its highly anticipated launch. The pre-order and instant player data of the game, which has been awaited for years and created a large audience in these long years, broke a record by leaving its rivals behind.

Recently, there is only one thing on the agenda of gamers; Cyberpunk 2077! The game, which has been anticipated with great enthusiasm for almost 8 years, has recently been released. Although there are plenty of criticisms about the game as well as the positive comments after the first impressions, it is not possible to deny the excitement it created.

The first figures from CD PROJEKT RED, the developer and publisher of the game, prove the excitement and interest the game has received. When we take a look at the shared numbers, we can say that the first striking number of pre-orders. According to CD PROJEKT RED’s sharing, the game received a total of 8 million pre-orders. 59% of these orders have been placed by PC gamers. The pre-order rate of the game on the console is 41%.

The instant player number on Steam broke the record:

After Cyberpunk 2077 was released on Steam, it has set a record for a long time that seems not to be easy to break by a single player game. The instant player record among single player games belonged to Fallout 4 with the number of 472 thousand 962 players. Cyberpunk 2077, on the other hand, broke the record with 1 million 3 thousand 264 instant players and carried the number to a completely different dimension.

Moreover, this number only represents those who play on Steam. Considering that the game is also broadcast on channels such as Epic Games, GOG and NVIDIA GeForce Now, we can easily say that the number of simultaneous players is much higher.



