Cyberpunk 2077 modifications Allow players to wear “Funky Dad” clothes

Even after a year and a half, it is difficult to raise the discussion of Cyberpunk 2077 without at least a hint of how things were when it was first launched at the end of 2020. Despite a lot of problems, especially for console users, this is a single-player game that sold very well: 13.7 million copies were sold at the time of release. Most fans can forgive the way things are now, that many bugs have been fixed, and a series of mods for the PC version allows you to use additional implementations.

In a recent report from PCGamesN, PinkyDude modder released a series of colorful add-ons that give players the opportunity to change their clothes into something pretty bright. Presented in the form of new shirts, trousers and sandals, these “fancy dad” threads for Cyberpunk 2077 are a nice change from the sandy background that makes up most of Night City. The images on Nexus Mods show the type of things you can wear, including Hawaiian shirts with all kinds of patterns, shiny trousers that come in long and short, not to mention the aforementioned sandals. All clothing is available for both women’s and men’s version V.

Given that this is a game with non—binary friendly character creation, Cyberpunk 2077 prides itself on offering fans a variety of ways to express their chosen protagonist, and PinkyDude’s suggestions are another way for Vi to stand out from the crowd. In fact, these clothes even come with individual customization, but users are advised to read the instructions first. Players should also be warned that they may encounter some glitches, such as clipping.

Despite the fact that the open-world sci-fi game from CD Projekt Red is quite extensive, obviously some people like to complement the already huge world. There are some interesting additions, such as a mod that allows Cyberpunk 2077 players to hire android companions, as well as one that introduces flying cars. There is even a mod that adds support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution resolution enhancement technology.

It seems that things are going much better in the game. Despite one of the most disastrous launches in the history of video games such as No Man’s Sky and Assassin’s Creed Unity, it has come a long way since December 2020. Since CDPR released a huge update earlier this year, the game is in much better condition, and fans have finally been able to play Night City properly.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.