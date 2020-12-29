Cyberpunk 2077 Mode Increasing Up to 30 FPS Improved

The software called ‘EZ Optimizer’ developed by the programmer CodeZ1LLa can increase the performance up to 30 FPS in Cyberpunk 2077. You can browse our news to get more information about the software and to access the download link.

As you know, Cyberpunk 2077 and its developer CD PROJECT RED, who are taking firm steps towards becoming the new Crysis, are in trouble with optimization problems. The game, which cannot offer a smooth experience in 4K even on today’s most powerful PC hardware, is almost completely unplayable on the console side.

But is there no way to get more performance without boosting your hardware? What the programmer CodeZ1LLa calls ‘EZ Optimizer’ actually does exactly that. Using this software that improves the performance of the game by changing the hidden developer settings is also quite simple and all you have to do is move the relevant file to the root directory of the Cyberpunk 2077 installation.

How many FPS does Cyberpunk 2077 deliver with EZ Optimizer?

After moving the relevant file to the root directory where Cyberpunk 2077 is installed, you will have 4 options to choose from. These are Max Boost, Balanced, Default, and Disable Async Compute, respectively. The explanation of these options is as follows:

Max Boost: Provides the best possible image fidelity and significantly improves performance. This option is recommended for GeForce GTX 1060 and lower graphics cards.

Balanced: Provides a reasonable balance between image quality and performance. Recommended from GeForce GTX 1070 Ti to GeForce RTX 20 series (Turing).

Default: Returns settings to the game’s default configuration:

Disable Async Compute: This option helps improve performance for GeForce GTX SKUs and is not recommended for NVIDIA’s newer RTX models.

To mention the FPS values, the developer states that with the GeForce 1070 Ti graphics card, it gets an average of 42-51 FPS at default settings. When switching to balanced mode, FPS increased from 54 to 71, while in Max Boost mode, FPS increased from 51 to 80.

Of course, it should not be forgotten that the performance will vary according to your CPU, SSD and other hardware components, especially the GPU. However, we can still say that EZ Optimizer can be a good choice for Cyberpunk 2077, which has difficulty operating even on high-end systems. It’s worth remembering, though: Apps designed by third-party developers may contain items that could harm your system, as they are not controlled by any authority. Therefore, remember that you are solely responsible for installing the program.



