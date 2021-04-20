Cyberpunk 2077 modders rescue 4 game code missions

Cyberpunk 2077: While CD Projekt RED works to fix Cyberpunk 2077 bugs, the modder community digs through the game’s codes to find hidden content, restore characters and also fix some minor problems. As a novelty, a mod called Cut Gigs Save Game rescues four missions from the depths of the game’s codes and makes them playable.

Two of these missions have glitches and instabilities, two others are perfectly playable. Trust below one of the missions enabled through mods:

In addition to finding quests and files that can be restored, modders also found unused NPCs. The modder known as romulus_is_here found that among these characters is Garven Haakensen, vice mayor of Night City. Other than that, there are still a series of missions with only the initial codes listed, but that never made it to the final version of Cyberpunk 2077.

With mods it is possible to change the look of the protagonist, his clothes and even the driving mechanics of the cars. And among the mods that draw attention, we can also list those that restore the look of the protagonists, returning the characters as they dressed and looked like in the presentation of E3 2018. There is a specific mod to change the hair of the female version of V and leave as appeared at the event.

Cyberpunk 2077 was released for PlayStation 4, Google Stadia, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S and PC in December 2020 and continues to receive numerous bug fixes that arrived in their first version.