Cyberpunk 2077: modder restores the first characters of the game

Cyberpunk 2077 started to be developed many years ago. Since then, until its troubled release, a lot has changed, especially the physiognomy of its characters. But a modder named Hineytroll found models designed there at the beginning of development and provided images of what some important characters in the plot were like at the beginning of everything.

Among the images are the characters Judy, Lizzy Wizzy, Jackie, Rogue and Panam, who look very little like their final versions, with the exception of Panam’s blond hair. Takemura, Evelyn, Placide and Adam Smasher are completely different from what we saw in the game.

If that weren’t enough, Hineytroll himself created several autonomous mods that allow you to exchange the final versions of the characters for these older models. There is a mod that changes the original Judy from the original version, and another that changes Lizzy Wizzy.

Lately, modders have also focused their efforts to discover information about the future of the game, such as missions and DLCs that are yet to be released. Cyberpunk 2077, on the other hand, even after a major bug fix update, still suffers from a series of problems, which has taken the sleep of CD Projekt RED which has guaranteed players that “it will not abandon the game”.

And you, what did you think of the old look of the characters? Tell us here in the comments!