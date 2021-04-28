Cyberpunk 2077: Mod Turns V Apartment Into Luxurious Loft

Cyberpunk 2077: The modder Fuxsart launched a new modification for Cyberpunk 2077 where it is possible to obtain a luxurious apartment for V and to personalize some elements with the colors and materials of the player’s preference.

Although Cyberpunk 2077 has a wide variety of visual, style, weapon and cybernetic customizations, the lack of options to renovate V’s apartment has become a frustrating feature, since in the game it is very easy to accumulate money and arrive in a point where there is no more to spend. Fortunately, a new mod released this month reversed this static condition of the place, completely transforming it and giving more customization suggestions.

According to the description of “Renovation of V’s apartment”, new color palettes, textures and material combinations were applied in different parts of the room. Initially, the idea was to allow a complete overhaul of walls, furniture, floors and other points, but this became “a very difficult task”, resulting in a pre-assembled model. However, some items such as fans, rugs, chairs and others are available for editing.

To get a new safepoint for free, just go to the official NexusMods page, where you can find the installation step by step, complete details of the mod and the requirements to make it run on your PC.

